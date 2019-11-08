Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) CEO Andrew B. Cogan Sells 8,100 Shares

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $224,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,798.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KNL traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.48. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Knoll Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Knoll by 633.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Knoll during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 795.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Knoll during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Knoll presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

