Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.06, but opened at $27.83. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Kroger shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 7,999,638 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

In related news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,323 shares of company stock worth $3,537,389. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kroger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,111,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

