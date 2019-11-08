Kuai Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00222185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01430343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00120741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,613,864 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

