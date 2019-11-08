Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.91 ($69.66).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXS shares. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €63.34 ($73.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of €57.59 and a 200 day moving average of €52.96. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €62.36 ($72.51).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.