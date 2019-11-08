Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 106700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

