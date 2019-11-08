Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Critical Contrast

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

10.8% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.54 Capricor Therapeutics $1.67 million 5.62 -$15.19 million ($5.20) -0.48

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -297.79% -141.13% Capricor Therapeutics -794.63% -270.78% -128.14%

Risk and Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leap Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 368.13%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Capricor Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.