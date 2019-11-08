Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

LEVL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of LEVL opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara E. Allushuski bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bellinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,750 shares of company stock worth $277,833 over the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

