Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

