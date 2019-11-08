LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $136.12 and last traded at $129.21, with a volume of 2269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.