Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.62. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

