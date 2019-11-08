Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.