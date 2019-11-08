Liberum Capital Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,890

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,890 ($24.70) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,763.67 ($23.05).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,728.60 ($22.59) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,942.38). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 323 shares of company stock worth $556,667.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

