Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,070 ($40.11) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,858.36 ($37.35).

ABF opened at GBX 2,452 ($32.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,242.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,377.05. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,231 ($29.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,764.10 ($32,358.68).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

