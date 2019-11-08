Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

AUTO opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matias De Tezanos bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autoweb by 53.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

