Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.40

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$8.40 ($5.96) and last traded at A$8.32 ($5.90), with a volume of 37751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.40 ($5.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $857.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of A$6.66.

In related news, insider James Kelly sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.14 ($5.07), for a total transaction of A$10,714,500.00 ($7,598,936.17).

About Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC)

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manages affordable communities for homeowners in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

