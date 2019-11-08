Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Limelight Networks worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.32 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

