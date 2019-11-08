Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,406 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.