LivePerson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,054 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,324% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 434,538 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,124,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 851,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 381,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,120,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

