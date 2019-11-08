Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock Price Up 15.2% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $24.43, approximately 3,598,946 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 1,142,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

LVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

