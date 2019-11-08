Londonmetric Property’s (LMP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMP. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Londonmetric Property to an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.79).

Shares of Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.04) on Tuesday. Londonmetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.60 ($3.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

