Longtable Group (ASX:LON) Shares Down 3.2%

Longtable Group Ltd (ASX:LON)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 244,366 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Longtable Group Company Profile (ASX:LON)

Longtable Group Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek brand. The company was formerly known as Primary Opinion Limited and changed its name to Longtable Group Limited in November 2017.

