Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 104,447 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,102 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.