LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,115 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298,982 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.