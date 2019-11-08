LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

MANH stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

