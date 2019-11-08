LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $4,739,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

