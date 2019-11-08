LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,018 in the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRC opened at $82.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $84.77.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.