Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Luminex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $880.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.80. Luminex has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Luminex’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Luminex by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Luminex by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

