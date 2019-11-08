Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98,567 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of PRA Health Sciences worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

