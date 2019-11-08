Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2,363.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,960 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of TransUnion worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 132.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,271,000 after buying an additional 1,931,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $75,287,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $64,321,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 49.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,430,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 646,636 shares during the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $628,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,861.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 101,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $8,398,884.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,188,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,329 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,429. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

