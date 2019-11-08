Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,572 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,246. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.93.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $133.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,348. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

