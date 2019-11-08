Mackay Shields LLC Sells 85,786 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,786 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.99. 6,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

