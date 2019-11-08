Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. ValuEngine raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

MDGL opened at $96.04 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $219.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

