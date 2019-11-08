Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGY. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

MGY opened at $11.63 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,222,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 442,360 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,084,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

