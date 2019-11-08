Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Manning and Napier has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,477.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,762.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 473,683 shares in the company, valued at $881,050.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,448 shares of company stock worth $116,754. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.76% of Manning and Napier worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

