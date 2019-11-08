Mark Zuckerberg Sells 122,855 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $23,615,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $24,184,280.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $23,617,824.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total value of $23,707,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $21,758,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $190.42 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.35 and a 200-day moving average of $187.21. The firm has a market cap of $555.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

