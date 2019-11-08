Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel Sells 250 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,170.60, for a total transaction of $292,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,640,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,174.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,112.90. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,216.47.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,073.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.