MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $75.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $70.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 136.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.