Matrix AI Network Hits Market Cap of $20.08 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and $899,696.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00674617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010504 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 624,999,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,851,420 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, HADAX, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

