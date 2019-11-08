MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $20.08 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $888,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,303.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,543.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,175 shares of company stock valued at $998,488 and have sold 91,800 shares valued at $1,925,347. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

