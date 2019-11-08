MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3985517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth $221,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in MBIA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 96,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MBIA by 470.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MBIA by 67.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

