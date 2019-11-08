Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

MED traded down $30.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.28. Medifast has a 52 week low of $95.10 and a 52 week high of $165.70.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,453,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 195,604 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4,753.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

