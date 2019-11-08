Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

