Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.33 ($117.83).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €107.95 ($125.52) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.42.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

