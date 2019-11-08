Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $670.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $697.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $19.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $700.88. 138,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,564. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $694.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after buying an additional 114,886 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,300,908,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,416,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

