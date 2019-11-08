MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 1061989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,435,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 581,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 271,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

About MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.