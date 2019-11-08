Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.204-1.311 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.00. 34,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,717. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

