MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MKS Instruments worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 941,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 760.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 282,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 274,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 187,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $115.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,541. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

