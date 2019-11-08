Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells $557,366.08 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MC opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,424,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,432,000 after purchasing an additional 976,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,203,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 593,438 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 601,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 138,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

