Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 754 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $305,744,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.98. 378,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,041,608. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

