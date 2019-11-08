Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,709 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

